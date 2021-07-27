Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats so far?

Ajjubhai is a Free Fire content creator from India with a substantial fanbase on YouTube. His channel, Total Gaming, has over 26.5 million subscribers with 4.31 billion views, underlining his popularity among the masses.

OP Vincenzo is another prominent figure in the Free Fire community. The player from the Middle East is recognized for his gameplay and has 6.29 million subscribers and 415.05 million views combined.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 11889 squad games to date and has 2899 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 24.38%. With 44745 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.98.

The YouTuber has won 347 of the 1777 duo matches, translating to a win ratio of 19.52%. He has bagged 7061 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The internet star has played 940 solo games and has 87 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 9.25%. He has 2434 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has featured in 159 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 41, at a win ratio of 25.78%. In the process, he has notched 515 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.36.

The streamer has two victories in four duo games, making his win rate 50.00%. He has killed 15 enemies for a K/D ratio of 7.50.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

OP Vincenzo has played 21499 squad games in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 3550, having a win percentage of 16.51%. He has 76969 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.29.

The streamer has played 1732 duo matches and has 299 victories, equating to a win rate of 17.26%. With a K/D ratio of 3.54, he has 5066 frags.

The content creator has 1167 solo games to his name and won 105, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.99%. At a K/D ratio of 2.75, he has 2916 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The internet star has appeared in 62 ranked squad matches and has five victories, converting to a win rate of 8.06%. He has bagged 220 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.86.

The broadcaster has played two duo games and six solo games, killing three and 25 enemies at K/D ratios of 1.50 and 4.17.

Comparison

As both YouTubers play in different regions, comparing their stats will be pretty tricky. However, based on their numbers, Ajjubhai has the upper hand in all three modes — solo, duo, and squad — in all-time games.

Their ranked stats in solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Ajjubhai and Vincenzo have played only a few games. Total Gaming has the edge in the squad mode in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

