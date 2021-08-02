Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Ajjubhai is arguably the most well-known Free Fire content creator from India. His YouTube channel, Total Gaming, has a whopping 26.7 million subscribers. On top of that, he has 4.381 billion views and 2.9 million Instagram followers.

Sudip Sarkar is another recognizable name in the Indian Free Fire community. He also makes videos related to the game and has amassed a subscriber count of 1.28 million with views.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played in 11922 squad games to date and has 2905 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 24.36%. At a K/D ratio of 4.98, he has 44914 kills.

The streamer has 1777 matches to his name in the duo mode and has 347 first-place finishes for a win rate of 19.52%. With 7061 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The creator has also played 956 solo games and has a win tally of 87, leading to a win ratio of 9.10%. He has accumulated 2440 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The internet star has played 217 ranked squad matches in the ongoing season and has managed to secure 47 victories, coming down to a win rate of 21.65%. He has notched 685 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.03.

Meanwhile, Total Gaming has featured in four duo games and has two wins, maintaining a win percentage of 50.00%. The player has bagged 15 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Finally, the YouTuber has played five solo matches and has four frags in this mode, managing a K/D ratio of 0.80.

Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sudip Sarkar has contested in 33624 squad games and has bettered his foes in 10421, equating to a win percentage of 30.99%. He has killed 126772 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.46.

The internet star has secured 221 victories in 1521 duo matches, making his win rate 14.52%. With 4166 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The YouTuber has participated in 1382 solo games and has a winning tally of 119, translating to a win ratio of 8.61%. He has racked up 3450 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The broadcaster has won 184 of the 737 squad matches in the ranked mode, corresponding to a win rate of 24.96%. He has collected 2735 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Moreover, the content creator has played 27 duo games and has 65 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.41.

The streamer has managed to win two of the nine solo matches, converting to a win percentage of 22.22%. In the process, he has 54 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 7.71.

Who has better stats?

Sudip Sarkar has better stats in lifetime squad matches, while Ajjubhai has the edge when it comes to the duo and solo games.

Their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes cannot be compared, as the latter has taken part in only a few games. However, Sudip Sarkar is relatively better than Total Gaming in the squad mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

