All working Free Fire redeem codes released today(10 December): Free 10x Creator Box and permanent cosmetic

Many users eye to get free rewards in Garena Free Fire because they do not possess the means to spend money on diamonds. As a result, they have to resort to alternative means, with redeem codes appearing as one of the most viable options because of their easy usage.

The developers release these 12 character codes periodically, and they have to be utilized on the redemption website. Recently a new one was made available for the European region, and the users can use it from the server to get free rewards. Moreover, a code for the Indonesia server is also working.

Free Fire redeem code for today (10 December 2021)

1) Redeem code – Y7KY4EDYJDUA

10x Creator Box are the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards – 10x Creator Box

Server: Europe

2) Redeem code – FF11HHGCGK3B

Items of the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards – Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) + 1x Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Indonesia

The code is exclusive to a given server, so users from anywhere else are not eligible to utilize it to gain the rewards.

The redeem code is working and users have to make sure that they claim the rewards as soon as possible to claim the items.

Steps to get the rewards

Players may follow the instructions laid down below to get the items through the redeem code:

Step 1: Players can enter the code on the official Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards. They can redirect to the webpage through this link.

Step 2: The option to enter the code will only be displayed after users sign in to their Free Fire account. There are six options at their disposal, including Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

The code can be pasted by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Afterwards, gamers can enter the required code in the text field and click the confirm button to finish the operation.

Step 4: They can log in to their Free Fire account to get the 10x Creator Box through the mail system.

Step 5: Later, the collected crates can be opened through the vault section of the game.

What are the rewards players can get from the Creator Box?

Gamers can get one of the following from the Creator Box:

2x Room Card (1 match)

1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

1x SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate

1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

1x MP40 – Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

100x Universal Fragment

Scan Playcard (3d)

Bonfire Playcard (3d)

Summon Airdrop Playcard (3d)

Resupply Map Playcard (3d)

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha