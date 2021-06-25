Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) Free Fire UID number, stats, monthly income, Discord server, and more

Amit “Amitbhai” Sharma was the third Indian Free Fire YouTuber to achieve the feat of 10 million subscribers on YouTube. The famous creator is a part of the “SURVIVORS ☆☆☆” guild, which includes other prominent names like Aghori Gaming and Desi Biraj.

His channel, i.e., Desi Gamers, currently has a subscriber count of over 10.5 million and 1.39 billion views combined.

Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID/UID number and statistics

His UID number is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 8479 squad games and has outshone his enemies in 2314 of them, leading to a win percentage of 27.29%. He has notched 22188 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The streamer has won 771 of the 4561 duo matches played, corresponding to a win rate of 16.90%. With 12114 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The content creator has played 3490 games in the solo mode and has come out on top on 290 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 8.30%. He has 8048 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

Amit has appeared in 162 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 51, retaining a win rate of 31.48%. He has eliminated 567 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.11.

The internet star has featured in 159 games in the duo mode and has 16 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 10.06%. He has accumulated 456 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The YouTuber has played 66 solo matches and has eight Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 12.12%. He has racked up 225 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s income

Income of Amitbhai (Image via Socia Blade)

According to Social Blade, Desi Gamers’ estimated monthly earnings are between $20.2K and $323.2K. His yearly income is mentioned to be in the range of $242.4K and $3.9 million.

Discord link

Desi Gamer’s Discord server

Desi Gamer’s Discord server currently has over 393K members, and users can click here to join it.

YouTube channel and social media handles

The oldest video on the Desi Gamers YouTube channel dates back to October 2018.

Since then, he has regularly streamed and made content related to Free Fire. Amitbhai has 958 videos at the moment. In the last 30 days, he has gained 300K subscribers and 80.806 million views.

Fans can click here to visit the YouTube channel.

His social media handles are below:

Instagram account: Click here

Facebook account: Click here

Twitter account: Click here

