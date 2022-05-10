Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs B2K (Born2Kill): Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in May 2022?

Amitbhai, or Desi Gamers, has become a household name in the Indian Free Fire scene, while Born2Kill, or B2K, has built a worldwide reputation for his amazing gaming videos. The two players constantly rank among the game’s most successful content creators on YouTube.

The former has 12.8 million subscribers and has garnered 1.8 billion views. B2K boasts 8.79 million subscribers and has garnered 578 million views. Although both players play the battle royale title on separate servers, their stats can be evaluated across multiple parameters.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should not access the battle royale title. They may play Free Fire MAX, which is not banned yet.

What is Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. He has maintained the following stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 3880 solo matches and has bettered the playing field 327 times, attributing to a win percentage of 8.42%. He has attained 9152 kills to the name, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 2.58.

The content creator has found himself in 4998 duo matches and recorded 828 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 16.56%. With 13674 kills, he has acquired a K/D ratio of 3.28.

On top of these two, Amitbhai has 9319 squad games on the profile and has attained first place 2550 times, securing a win percentage of 27.36%. He has taken down 25330 opponents, corresponding to a K/D of 3.74.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber is yet to participate (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has not participated in a single ranked game this season.

What is B2K’s Free Fire ID?

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047. He has obtained the following numbers:

Lifetime stats

B2K's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has played 1410 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 173, with a win percentage of 12.26%. He has accumulated around 4650 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.76.

The player has made 3139 appearances in the duo matches and has 510 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 16.24%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 5.64, he has 14815 frags.

Born2Kill has also featured in 9424 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 1696 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.99%. In the process, he has 54804 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 7.09.

Ranked stats

He has not entered a single ranked game as well (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, B2K has not played ranked games.

Note: Players’ stats within the battle royale title are subject to change.

Amitbhai vs B2K: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

As players have yet to compete in ranked matches this season, their performances cannot be compared.

Amitbhai B2K Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 3880 828 9319 1410 3139 9424 Wins 327 4998 2550 173 510 1696 Win rate 8.42% 16.56% 27.36% 12.26% 16.24% 17.99% Kills 9152 13674 25330 4650 14815 54804 K/D ratio 2.58 3.28 3.74 3.76 5.64 7.09

Born2Kill has a superior K/D ratio and victory rate in lifetime solo games. Amitbhai has the upper hand in terms of win percentage regarding solo and duo matches, while B2K has the edge in the kill-to-defeat ratio.

Thus, it is reasonable to claim that Born2Kill has better numbers overall.

