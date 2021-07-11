Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire UID number, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai (Desi Gamers), is a Free Fire YouTuber who is massively popular among Indian players. The content creator has nearly 10.7 million subscribers, which depicts his fame on the platform. Moreover, the videos on his channel have amassed more than 1.44 billion views over the period.

Apart from Free Fire, Amitbhai also makes videos related to other games like Minecraft and GTA 5.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire UID number and statistics

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID/UID number is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats

Amitbhai has engaged in 8565 squad games to date and has 2352 victories, having a win percentage of 27.46%. He has 22474 kills in that mode at a K/D ratio of 3.62.

He has competed in 4576 duo matches and has come out on top on 773 occasions, translating to a win rate of 16.89%. In these games, he has bagged 12164 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The content creator has featured in 3518 solo games and has 290 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 8.24%. He bagged 8081 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 64 squad matches in the current ranked season and has stood victorious in 32 of them, retaining a win rate of 50.00%. With 222 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.94.

Meanwhile, he has participated in seven duo games and has remained unbeaten in two, resulting in a win percentage of 28.57%. He killed 23 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.60.

The YouTuber has played two solo matches and has five frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Desi Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

His estimated monthly earnings are in the range of $18.1K - $289K as per Social Blade. It also mentions that the estimated yearly income of the YouTuber is between $216.8K - $3.5 million.

Discord link

Discord server of the YouTuber

The Discord server of Amitbhai has 260 thousand members, and players can click here to join it.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, Amitbhai creates content related to Free Fire on his channel. Presently, there are precisely 967 videos that the users can check out.

He has accumulated 300 thousand subscribers and 72.262 million views in the last 30 days. Fans can click here to visit the official Desi Gamers channel.

