Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, earnings, K/D ratio and more details

Amit Sharma, well known by his IGN Amitbhai, is one of the most well-known personalities in the Indian Free Fire MAX community. He is the owner of the famous Desi Gamers channel on YouTube. The channel currently has 13.1 million subscribers and is growing on a month-on-month basis.

The Indian content creator also has a considerable following on Instagram, with more than 2.5 million followers.

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID, stats and other details

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194. He holds Silver 3 in the BR-Ranked mode and Heroic in the CS-Ranked mode.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has bagged 25680 kills in 9392 games in the lifetime squad mode (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has participated in 3943 solo matches and has emerged victorious 335 times, making his win rate 8.49%. With 9323 frags and 2386 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.58 and a headshot percentage of 25.59%.

The YouTuber has also played 5032 duo matches and has won 833 of them for a win rate of 16.55%. He has recorded 13791 eliminations, 2804 of which were headshots. This translates to a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 20.33%.

Amitbhai has secured 2580 Booyahs from 9392 squad games, making his win rate 27.47%. He registered 25680 kills and bagged 5114 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.77 and a headshot percentage of 19.91%.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has notched up 22 kills in two matches in the ranked solo mode (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has only played two ranked solo matches and is yet to secure a victory. However, he has recorded 22 eliminations, with none of them being headshots. This makes his K/D ratio 11.

The content creator is yet to play any other ranked game.

Note: Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 4 August 2022. They will change as he plays more games.

Monthly income

Amitbhai's monthly and yearly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Amit Sharma makes between $6.9K and $110.1K monthly from the YouTube channel. The yearly figures are said to be in the range of $82.5K to $1.3M.

YouTube channel

Amit Sharma started posting Free Fire-related content on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers, in October 2018. He has reached great heights in under four years and is among the game's leading content creators on the streaming platform.

His channel crossed one million subscribers before the start of 2020, and he ended the year with more than 6.7 million subscribers. His subscriber count has now doubled, as he has crossed the 13-million mark.

Amitbhai has posted over 1200 videos over the years. These videos have amassed 1.934 billion views combined. He has earned about 100k subscribers and more than 27.516 million channel views in the last 30 days alone.

