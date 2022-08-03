Aditech's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, earnings, K/D ratio, and more details

Atharv Rao, better known as Aditech within the Indian Free Fire MAX community, has established himself as one of the game's fastest-growing content creators. Despite his young age, the content creator has a dedicated following on YouTube, with his primary channel already having surpassed 7.47 million subscribers.

The youngster primarily posts clips of gameplay, challenges, and pranks on the Aditech channel. He also runs three other channels: Gaming Logger (614k subscribers), Aditech Army (343k subscribers), and Aditech Shorts (231k subscribers).

Aditech's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Aditech's Free Fire MAX ID is 779084851. He is ranked in Gold 2 in the BR-Ranked mode and Gold 1 in the current CS-Ranked season.

The player has acquired the following numbers in the game:

Lifetime stats

Aditech's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Atharv has played 2083 solo matches and has remained undefeated 217 times, resulting in a win rate of 10.41%. He has amassed 3954 kills and 1622 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.12 and a headshot percentage of 41.02%.

In the duo matches, Aditech has secured 219 victories in 2245 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 9.75%. During these games, he has bagged 4401 kills and 1607 headshots to retain a K/D ratio of 2.17 and a headshot percentage of 36.51%.

The content creator has competed in 5478 squad games and registered 2264 Booyahs, ensuring a win rate of 41.32%. Aditech has notched 14381 kills to ensure a K/D ratio of 4.47. He has 4651 headshots with a headshot percentage of 32.34%.

Ranked stats

Aditech's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has featured in 14 solo matches and has bettered his opposition on three occasions, accumulating a win rate of 21.42%. With 71 kills and 20 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 6.45 and a headshot percentage of 28.17%.

The YouTuber has also featured in one squad game where he has eliminated a single opponent with a K/D ratio of 1.

Note: Aditech's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Aditech's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Atharv Rao's estimated earnings are between $2.6K and $40.9K per month through his YouTube channel. The yearly earnings figure is approximately between $30.7K to $491K.

YouTube channel

Aditech began creating Free Fire content on YouTube a few years ago. He has uploaded 429 videos that have collectively received 706 million views already.

The channel only had less than 40k subscribers by mid-2020, but things soon turned out for the best as he ended the year with 448k subscribers. Moreover, he experienced enormous growth in 2021 as he surpassed the one million mark earlier in the year while closing it out with more than 4.6 million.

In the last 30 days alone, the game has chalked up 70k subscribers and 10.229 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far