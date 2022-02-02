Amitbhai vs Aditech in Free Fire: Who has better stats in 2022?

Many Indian Free Fire YouTubers have made a name for themselves on the platform and have gathered a significant following. Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, and Atharvaditya Singh, popularly known as Aditech, are two such figures.

The former runs the YouTube channel Desi Gamers, which has surpassed 12.5 million subscribers and 1.76 billion views. In comparison, Aditech has over 5.64 million subscribers, alongside a total of 534.99 million views.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 9185 squad games and has 2505 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 27.27%. With 24863 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.72.

The streamer has featured in 4975 duo matches and has 822 victories at a win percentage of 16.52%. He has 13586 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Desi Gamers has played 3839 solo games and has 317 wins, ensuring a win ratio of 8.25%. He has bagged 9015 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

The player has 13 Booyahs in 74 squad matches in the current season, resulting in a win percentage of 17.56%. In the process, he has 209 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The content creator has also participated in 20 duo games and has two victories, translating to a win rate of 10.00%. He has 73 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.06.

The YouTuber has played seven solo games, killing two enemies with a K/D ratio of 0.29.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

Aditech’s Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Aditech has played 5411 squad games and has come out on top on 2252 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 41.61%. At a K/D ratio of 4.48, he has 14168 frags.

The streamer has 2237 appearances in the duo mode and has 217 wins, converting to a win percentage of 9.70%. In total, he has 4353 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The internet star has stood victorious in 213 of the 2055 solo games, corresponding to a win rate of 10.36%. He has 3839 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Ranked stats

The creator has played 14 ranked squad games and has a single win, maintaining a win percentage of 7.14%. He has 17 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.31.

Finally, the player has played two solo games and has three frags, upholding a decent 1.50 K/D ratio.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai Aditech Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3839 4975 9185 2055 2237 5411 Wins 317 822 2505 213 217 2252 Win rate 8.25% 16.52% 27.27% 10.36% 9.70% 41.61% Kills 9015 13586 24863 3839 4353 4.48 K/D ratio 2.56 3.27 3.72 2.08 2.15 14168

Aditech is superior in the squad mode, while Amitbhai is better in the duo mode. Coming to solo matches, Desi Gamers has a higher K/D ratio, while Aditech has a higher win rate.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai Aditech Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 7 20 74 2 0 14 Wins 0 2 13 0 0 1 Win rate 0 10.00% 17.56% 0 0 7.14% Kills 2 73 209 3 0 17 K/D ratio 0.29. 4.06 3.43 1.50. 0 1.31.

The ranked stats of Amitbhai and Aditech cannot be compared in solo and duo modes. In squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge over the other content creator.

Note: Amitbhai’s and Aditech’s stats will change as they feature more matches.

