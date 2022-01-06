Aditech’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and more revealed

With his YouTube channel, Aditech, Atharvaditya Singh has quickly risen to become one of the most prolific Free Fire content creators on the internet. The teenager has uploaded a variety of engaging and unique content, which has led to his name becoming extremely well known within the community.

On his way to reaching the illustrious 5 million subscriber mark, he currently has a count of 4.98 million. In contrast, the total number of views his videos have received stands at an incredible 484.07 million. The article below will discuss Aditech's stats and earnings in Free Fire.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

Adtech’s Free Fire ID is 779084851, and here are his stats as of today, 6 January 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has played 5396 squad games in Free Fire and has 2250 wins, giving him a win percentage of 41.69%. He has attained 14139 kills and an impressive K/D ratio of 4.49.

Meanwhile, in duo matches, he has outclassed his enemies in 217 of the 2236 matches, resulting in a win rate of 9.70%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.15, he has bagged 4350 frags.

The popular content creator has also competed in 2045 solo games and remained unbeaten in 212, having a win ratio of 10.36%. With a K/D ratio of 2.08, he has 3809 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has played two solo ranked games in the current season and has managed to secure three kills, upholding a 1.50 K/D ratio.

CS Career

Clash Squad Career (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 2993 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has 1374 victories, boasting a win rate of 45.91%. He has 17523 kills at a KDA of 1.71.

Note: Aditech's Free Fire stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

Aditech's earnings from his main channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Aditech’s monthly income through his primary YouTube channel is noted to be between $6.7K and $107.2K.

YouTube channel

Aditech has been uploading challenges, pranks, gameplay, and various other content. He has witnessed massive growth over the last year and only had around 814 thousand subscribers back in January 2021.

ADITECH ARMY, Gaming Logger, and Aditech Shorts are some of the other YouTube channels he runs.

