M8N’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, guild, rank, channel ranking, and best videos (2022)

M8N is among the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers who play on the Middle East server of the game. He primary posts content based on gameplay and his montages are particularly fun to watch.

The content creator has grown tremendously in the past couple of years, and his channel currently boasts 6.85 million subscribers.

M8N’s Free Fire, guild, and rank

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917, and he is the leader of the Great Wall guild, whose ID number is 63591073.

The content creator is placed in Platinum II in BR (Battle Royale) and Platinum I in CS (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

M8N's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

M8N has played 19291 squad games and has 1914 first-place finishes, which results in a win percentage of 9.92%. With 54516 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.14.

In the duo mode, he has competed in 3248 duo matches and has secured 832 victories for a win rate of 25.61%. With a K/D ratio of 5.26, he has precisely 12700 frags.

The YouTuber has also remained unbeaten in 235 out of 1352 solo games, corresponding to a win ratio of 17.38%. He has accumulated 4550 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Ranked stats

M8N's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, M8N has played only squad matches and has six wins out of 160 appearances, resulting in a win rate of 3.75%. In the process, he has 379 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Note: M8N's Free Fire stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Best videos

The best videos stand at 8.7 million, 8.4 million and 6.9 million views:

1) [M8N] لقطات مشوقه ستزيد إلهامك | La gente pensaba que estaba usando una computadora

2) Watch how M8N plays on the phone شاهد مستقعدين تصوير هاند كام

3) [M8N] هل سيكون لعبي القادم بالشتقن؟ | FREE FIRE CLIP M1014 AND MP40

Note: The number of views has been taken as the sole criterion to determine the best videos.

YouTube channel

M8N has created content related to Free Fire over the past few years, and his oldest video dates to April 2018. Since then, he’s racked up some strong stats in terms of subscribers and views. M8N’s subscribers stand at 6.85 million, and his view count is over 407.26 million.

Apart from that, M8N runs another channel named M8N Livestream where he streams the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish