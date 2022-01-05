Raistar's Free Fire ID number, total YouTube earnings, stats, and more

Many Indian Free Fire YouTubers have become incredibly popular, and Raistar is among the most well-known figures in the gaming community. Fans look up to him for his skills and gameplay content, which he also uploads on his channel every few months.

Despite having only 34 videos, he has secured 6.32 million subscribers. In addition to this, he has also racked up 143.26 million views.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID number and other details

Raistar’s ID number in Free Fire is 12022250. These are his stats as of today, 5 January 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has 16515 squad matches to his name in Free Fire and has 2756 victories, having a win percentage of 16.68%. He has bagged 54349 kills in the process, upholding a 3.95-K/D ratio.

In the duo mode, the player has 706 wins in 4497 games, leading to a win rate of 15.69%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79, he has 14379 frags.

Finally, the YouTuber has also played 3548 solo games and has bettered his foes in 401 of them, retaining a win ratio of 11.30%. He has accumulated 10776 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The renowned content creator hasn’t played any ranked matches in the recent BR Ranked Season 25.

CS Career (Clash Squad)

CS Career (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has appeared in 3035 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has managed to secure 1627 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 53.61%. With 21870 kills, he has maintained a KDA of 1.77.

Note: Raistar's stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Raistar’s earnings

These are Raistar's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Raistar’s monthly earnings are estimated to be between $1.3K - $20.2K from YouTube. Meanwhile, his yearly income is in the range of $15.2K and $242.9K.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Raistar has only posted a few videos on his YouTube channel, with the oldest one dating back to December 2019. However, he regularly streams the game on the Booyah platform, where he has 1.8 million followers.

As per Social Blade, Raistar has gained 160,000 subscribers and 5.061 million views in the previous month.

Edited by Shaheen Banu