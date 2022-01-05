Miss Diya’s (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID stats, K/D ratio, rank, guild, and income in 2022

Diya Hazarika, better known as Miss Diya, will be familiar to a majority of Indian Free Fire players. She runs a YouTube channel called BlackPink Gaming, where she uploads a variety of content ranging from gameplay streams to giveaways.

The content creator has managed to rack up impressive numbers in terms of both subscribers and views, which currently stand at 1.21 million and 81.24 million, respectively.

Apart from this, Miss Diya has over 42.3 thousand followers on Instagram.

What is Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank?

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413, and she is the leader of the Miss_DIYA-YT guild, whose ID is 72042264.

As of this writing, her rank is Platinum IV in BR (Battle Royale) and Heroic in CS (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has competed in 11838 squad games and has 2696 victories to her name, which comes down to a win percentage of 22.77%. With 30516 frags, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.34.

The YouTuber has appeared in 11565 matches in the duo mode and has remained unbeaten in 2004, equating to a win rate of 17.32%. She has accumulated 29295 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Finally, BlackPink Gaming has played 6175 solo games and has 645 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 10.44%. She has 13286 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has played four solo matches in the ongoing ranked season and has five frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.25.

She is yet to play any ranked squad or duo games.

Note: Miss Diya's stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Income

Miss Diya’s income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, her monthly and yearly earnings through her channel are stated to lie between $187 - $3K and $2.2K - $35.9K, respectively.

YouTube

BlackPink Gaming primarily uploads gameplay-related content and frequently streams Free Fire. She currently has 686 videos on her channel, with the most popular one having 7.5 million views.

Additionally, the internet personality has another channel, Miss Diya Live, with 30 thousand subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish