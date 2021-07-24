Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, Discord link, and more

Ankush is an eminent content creator on YouTube and is a popular name in the Indian Free Fire community. He is known for his fantastic gameplay clips and highlights.

His new channel was started only a few months back and has grown considerably. According to Social Blade, he has accumulated 120k subscribers and 7.87 million views in the previous month.

Ankush FF's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963. Ankush’s stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF's all-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ankush FF has engaged in 24483 squad games and triumphed in 10697 of these, managing a win rate of 43.69%. He has secured 92130 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 6.68.

The internet star has won 1298 of the 3275 duo matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 39.63%. With 12529 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.34.

The content creator has 967 solo appearances to his name and stood victorious in 124 of these. He has secured 2619 eliminations approximating a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ankush has participated in 400 squad matches and emerged victorious on 120 occasions. He has registered 1719 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 6.14.

The streamer has played one duo match but is yet to win a game.

Lastly, the YouTuber has contested in 27 solo games and has four frags at a K/D ratio of 0.15.

Note: Ankush FF's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. These will change as he continues to play further in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Ankush's monthly income according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Ankush is estimated to earn in the range of $2K to $31.5K monthly from his YouTube channel. In the meantime, his yearly income is approximately $23.6K to $377.8K (Source: Social Blade).

Discord link

Ankush FF's Discord server has more than 31k members (Image via Discord)

Readers can join Ankush FF's Discord server through this link.

YouTube channel

Ankush FF started his new channel in April 2021 and, in recent months, has uploaded 48 videos. These have netted him more than 33.46 million views and over 1.22 million subscribers.

