Apelapato999's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly YouTube income (April 2022)

The Free Fire community has a strong interest in material that focuses on the game. As a result, a significant number of outstanding individuals have entered the content creation sphere and achieved extraordinary success. Henrique Simão, better known as Apelapato999, is a famous Brazilian creator known for his montages featuring insane movements.

The player has created an audience for his content worldwide and has acquired 2.68 million subscribers. Henrique also boasts 763k followers on Instagram.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale game. They may instead play the MAX version, which is not banned.

What is Apelapato999's Free Fire ID?

Apelapato999's Free Fire ID is 62875162. The user has the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Apelapato999's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Apelapato999 has played 2236 solo matches and has won 431 games, resulting in a win rate of 19.27%. He has accumulated 6960 kills, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.86

The YouTuber has participated in 5569 duo games and holds a win tally of 1062 matches, converting to a win rate of 19.06%. The internet star has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.64 while taking down 20924 opponents.

Alpelapato999 has featured in 7601 squad games as well, outplaying his opponents 1451 times and maintaining a win rate of 19.08%. He has 19787 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Ranked stats

Apelapato999's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in nine ranked duo matches and has two Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 22.22%. He has racked up 22 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Apelapato999 has participated in 37 ranked squad matches and has outplayed opponents on 13 occasions, translating to a win rate of 35.13%. With 177 kills, he has bagged a K/D ratio of 7.38.

Apelapato999 has not played any ranked solo games this season.

Note: The player's stats in the battle royale title are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Apelapato999's guild has 557153 glory (Image via Garena)

Apelapato999 has got himself into the Heroic rank in Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 27. He is still ranked Bronze 3 in CS-Ranked. He leads the 'notHuman S2' guild.

Monthly income

Henrique's monthly income (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Henrique's monthly income is estimated to lie between $647 and $10.3K each month. His anticipated yearly revenue ranges from $7.8K to $124.2K.

YouTube channel

Henrique established the Apelapato999 YouTube channel more than four years ago and has since gained global recognition for his incredible movement skills in the battle royale title. Even though his channel features only 85 videos, it has a total of over 145.293 million views.

In the last 30 days alone, he has garnered 20,000 subscribers and 2.587 million views.

