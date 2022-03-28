Are Free Fire V Badge codes fake? Real obtaining method explained

The V Badge is one of the most wanted in-game items in Free Fire, and there are lots of players who look to acquire it. Due to tremendous interest, there has been much speculation around the specific badge, with one of them saying that there is a redeem code for it.

However, it should be emphasized that the V Badge isn't given out by that means. Instead, as stated in the patch notes of the OB25 update, it will be handed out after gamers become part of the official Partner Program of the battle royale title.

V Badge redeem codes aren't real, and users must join Free Fire Partner Program

Even though redeem codes give a plethora of exclusive Free Fire rewards, individuals can't earn the V Badge through them. Consequently, they must stop searching the internet for such codes as they aren't real.

List of requirements that need to be met for the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Interested users should instead register for the Partner Program, though there are several prerequisites they must meet:

Vibrant YouTube channel with over 1,00,000 subscribers

At least 80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days

Minimum 3,00,000 channel views over last 30 days

Consistent social media activity and content quality

Content that is engaging, clean and non-offensive

Individuals with professional & willingness to work hard

Passion for gaming & drive to succeed together

Even if they meet all these requirements, players will not automatically be accepted into the game's Partner Program since Garena reviews all the applications and selects only the best ones.

Steps to apply for Partner Program

Press the 'Apply Now' button to reach the particular Google Form (Image via Garena)

Individuals can follow these steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program:

Step 1: They can begin by accessing the game's official Partner Program page, which can be found here.

Step 2: Afterwards, gamers can tap on the 'Apply Now' option that will take them to a Google Form.

Players must enter all the necessary information asked in the form (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They will be asked to enter details like name, phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, what kind of content is uploaded, address, and more.

Subsequently, upon entering the details, users can submit the form. Once they get selected, they will be entitled to the V Badge and other perks like in-game rewards, exclusive merchandise, invites to tournaments, etc.

Edited by Ravi Iyer