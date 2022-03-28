Are Free Fire V Badge codes fake? Real obtaining method explained

The V Badge is one of the most wanted in-game items in Free Fire, and there are lots of players who look to acquire it. Due to tremendous interest, there has been much speculation around the specific badge, with one of them saying that there is a redeem code for it.
However, it should be emphasized that the V Badge isn't given out by that means. Instead, as stated in the patch notes of the OB25 update, it will be handed out after gamers become part of the official Partner Program of the battle royale title.
V Badge redeem codes aren't real, and users must join Free Fire Partner Program
Even though redeem codes give a plethora of exclusive Free Fire rewards, individuals can't earn the V Badge through them. Consequently, they must stop searching the internet for such codes as they aren't real.
Interested users should instead register for the Partner Program, though there are several prerequisites they must meet:
- Vibrant YouTube channel with over 1,00,000 subscribers
- At least 80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days
- Minimum 3,00,000 channel views over last 30 days
- Consistent social media activity and content quality
- Content that is engaging, clean and non-offensive
- Individuals with professional & willingness to work hard
- Passion for gaming & drive to succeed together
Even if they meet all these requirements, players will not automatically be accepted into the game's Partner Program since Garena reviews all the applications and selects only the best ones.
Steps to apply for Partner Program
Individuals can follow these steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program:
Step 1: They can begin by accessing the game's official Partner Program page, which can be found here.
Step 2: Afterwards, gamers can tap on the 'Apply Now' option that will take them to a Google Form.
Step 3: They will be asked to enter details like name, phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, what kind of content is uploaded, address, and more.
Subsequently, upon entering the details, users can submit the form. Once they get selected, they will be entitled to the V Badge and other perks like in-game rewards, exclusive merchandise, invites to tournaments, etc.