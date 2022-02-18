×
Create
Notifications

Are Garena Free Fire servers working even after ban? (18th February 2022)

The servers of Garena&#039;s popular BR shooter are still online in India (Image via Garena)
The servers of Garena's popular BR shooter are still online in India (Image via Garena)
Ashim
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 11:12 AM IST
Feature

The Free Fire servers are working even after almost four days of the game's ban in India. The game's availability has been among the few positive things that players have come across in the last few days. However, the game is still banned within the Indian territory.

Players can now not download Garena Free Fire and 53 other applications that include most Chinese apps in India. The list also features many clones of the apps previously blocked by the Indian government. The decision has come in the wake of national "security."

However, users should download the game's MAX variant from the Google Play Store to access their player IDs. Moreover, if players have already installed both the original game and its enhanced version, they can keep on making in-game progress.

Garena Free Fire: The state of the game's server in India as of 18 February

The game is still working in India (Image via Garena)
The game is still working in India (Image via Garena)

Apple and Google removed Garena Free Fire from the App Store and the Play Store in India on 12 February. Two days later, the drastic development of the game's removal was followed by the Government of India banning the popular survival shooter within its territory.

As mentioned earlier, the servers for Garena's BR shooter in the Indian region are still online. Therefore, players don't have to worry about the ban halting their in-game progress. Although the MAX version is still unavailable on the App Store, there are no indications regarding its ban in India.

Compared to PUBG Mobile's ban in India, Free Fire's website and app are still functional even after four days of blockage. Although some networks have implied a block on the battle royale shooter from their side, most users can still access the game throughout the country.

But Free Fire Max, advanced version of #FreeFire and Booyah App, streaming app from Garena, are available on play store twitter.com/gametubei/stat… https://t.co/l5eWpWG3zl
Agar free fire banned ho gaya hai to chal kyu raha hai india me #freefirebanned #ffbannednews https://t.co/5aW3pGGuh8
My #FreeFire is working properly 😊😊 https://t.co/XRckUBxlMD
We are going MAX with the Free Fire Max! What about you? 😉#Esports #India #gaming #gamers #tournament #PlayToEarn #freefire #freefiremax #bgmi #pubg #COD #freefire #freefiregame #ffindia #freefireindiaofficial https://t.co/h5I438kOWJ
Why is Free fire max still on play Store ???#freefirebanned
I think garena making a new server for india!#freefire#FreeFireBanned #freefireindiaofficial #ffmax #indiaff #gyangaming#
@IndiaFreeFire please clear out things about #freefirebanned because the players are still in confusion that what's going on Hope you will hopes on you #freefireindiaofficial

However, it looks like a matter of time for the internet providers to start implementing the official ban. Therefore, users must shift to the MAX variant to access the in-game features and the player IDs. Since both games are essentially the same, players are unlikely to face any issue.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the case of Garena, there haven't been any major announcements or statements from their side. They have acknowledged the situation, but the ban is unlikely to get reinstated from the Indian government's side.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी