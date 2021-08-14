Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID, stats, headshots, K/D ratio, YouTube earnings, and more details

Arrow AK is a celebrated Free Fire gamer in the Indian battle royale community. He also runs a YouTube channel called Arrow Gaming alongside Arrow IB, another famous Free Fire player.

This article looks at Arrow AK’s Free Fire statistics as of August 2021.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and statistics

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime statistics

All-time statistics of Arrow AK (Image via Free Fire)

The lifetime statistics of Arrow AK are pretty impressive. He has played 1,672 solo matches and has won 207 of them. His K/D ratio is 2.87, and the total number of kills is 4,202.

In duo matches, the streamer has a win rate of 22.20% and has won 325 games out of the 1,464 played. With 3,815 frags, his K/D ratio stands at 3.35.

The content creator has performed his best in squad matches with a whooping 34,780 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 4.26. He has played 12,009 games and was the winner of 3,837 of them.

Ranked statistics

Ranked statistics of Arrow AK (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to ranked matches, the internet star has only played duo and squad matches. He has played five duo matches with 18 kills.

The YouTuber has also played 71 squad matches with 188 frags, a K/D ratio of 3.48, and 17 wins.

Arrow Gaming’s earnings

Arrow Gaming’s YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per reports on Social Blade, the annual earnings of the YouTube channel ranges from $5.8K to $93.1K, whereas the estimated monthly income is between $485 and $7.8K. The Social Blade rank of Arrow Gaming is 77,555.

YouTube channel

Arrow Gaming, run by Arrow AK and Arrow IB, features numerous gameplay videos and has a whole playlist dedicated to Free Fire tips and tricks. The channel has around 1.53 million subscribers, and the most popular video has over 4.7 million views.

Arrow AK and Arrow IB are two of India’s most influential Free Fire content creators and have over 107 million views combined on their channel. Players can check out their channel here.

Note: The statistics indicated in this article were valid at the time it was written. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more matches in Garena Free Fire.

