Arrow IB's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Arrow IB is a professional esports player and caster who is well-known in the Indian Free Fire community.

He runs a popular YouTube channel called “Arrow Gaming” alongside Arrow AK. The channel currently has 1.53 million subscribers and 105.26 million views combined.

Arrow IB’s real name and Free Fire ID

Arrow IB’s real name is Ibrahim Faridi. His Free Fire ID is 106810195. Here are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Arrow IB’s lifetime stats

Arrow IB has played 10510 squad games and has registered 3350 victories, translating to a win rate of 31.87%. He eliminated 43450 enemies at a K/D ratio of 6.07 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 2784 duo matches and has 641 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 23.02%. With a K/D ratio of 4.46, he has 9555 frags in these matches.

Arrow IB has played 2557 solo games and has won on 616 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.09%. He bagged 9494 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.89 in this mode.

Also read: Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, monthly income, real name, Discord link, and more stats

Ranked stats

Arrow IB’s ranked stats

Arrow IB has played 80 ranked squad matches this season and has 19 victories to his name, making his win rate 23.75%. He has 395 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.48.

The YouTuber has also played 37 ranked duo games and has secured 5 wins, maintaining a win rate of 13.51%. He eliminated 159 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.97 in this mode.

Arrow IB has played 6 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 14 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Note: Arrow IB's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

Estimated earnings of the Arrow Gaming YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Arrow IB’s monthly and yearly earnings from the Arrow Gaming YouTube channel are estimated to be $796 - $12.7K and $9.6K - $152.8K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

Also read: Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, YouTube rank, and more

Arrow IB’s YouTube channel

There are currently 310 videos on the Arrow Gaming YouTube channel. The channel has garnered 10k subscribers and 3.184 million views in the last 30 days.

Readers can check out the Arrow Gaming YouTube channel by clicking here.

Arrow IB’s (Arrow Gaming) Discord link

Arrow Gaming’s Discord server

Fans can join Arrow Gaming's Discord server through this link.

Also read: UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh