AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Over the past several years, Sahil Rana has become a huge star in Indian Free Fire. The player runs the highly successful AS Gaming channel with 17.4 million subscribers, and his growth curve showing no signs of flattening.

He uploads a diverse range of content, including challenges, gameplay, reactions, etc. Sahil has a substantial following on Instagram, with 1.7 million followers, and he is also the co-founder of X-Network, a media agency.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users should avoid playing the title. However, they may continue enjoying the MAX version as it was not among the banned applications.

What is AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID?

His Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329. Coming to his rank, the player has accomplished Silver 3 in the BR-Ranked Season 27 and Bronze 1 in the CS-Ranked Season 13. His numbers within the game as of 3 June 2022 are:

Lifetime stats

He has taken down 21302 opponents in squad games (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 2753 solo bouts and has prevailed 358 times, representing a 13% win rate. He has 10290 kills, establishing him with a kill-to-death ratio of 4.30.

The Indian star has appeared in 2,306 duo matches and defeated opponents 327 times for a victory percentage of 14.18%. He has achieved a K/D ratio of 3.25 with 6440 frags.

AS Gaming has earned 1273 Booyahs in 8053 squad games, accounting for a win percentage of 15.80%. He has recorded 21302 eliminations and chalked up a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Ranked stats

He has featured in total of two ranked games this season (Image via Garena)

Sahil has joined and won a single duo match, giving him a perfect win rate. He has five frags, preserving a kill-to-death ratio of 5.

The streamer has only participated in a single squad game in which he did not earn a kill or win.

CS Career

His CS Career holds a KDA of 1.84. (Image via Garena)

Coming to the Clash Squad mode, the broadcaster has featured in 1827 matches and holds a win tally of 1044, which adds to a win rate of 57.14%. He has amassed 11609 kills, yielding a KDA of 1.84 and an average damage per match of 2930.

Note: AS Gaming's stats are subject to change as he participates in more games in Free Fire MAX.

Monthly income

AS Gaming's monthly income (Image via Garena)

Social Blade estimates that AS Gaming's monthly YouTube channel revenue ranges between $14.8K and $236.3K. The website also claims that his annual income falls between $177.3K and $2.8M.

YouTube channel

Sahil started AS Gaming started with Free Fire-related content creation in early 2019. He has grown exponentially and ended 2020 with more than five million subscribers, which has increased by more than three times already.

The player has 870 videos on his channel and has gained over 2.383 billion views. In the meantime, he has gained 300k subscribers along with 59.084 million views over the last 30 days.

