AS Gaming vs OP Vincenzo: Which Free Fire player has better stats in June 2022?

The Free Fire community has several successful YouTubers with millions of subscribers already. AS Gaming and Vincenzo are constantly ranked among the few most prominent as well as successful figures in the community.

AS Gaming is the second most subscribed Indian Free Fire content creator with 17.5 million subscribers, posting challenges, vlogs, and videos around the battle royale title. Vincenzo, on the other hand, is a player from the Middle East server who has established his audience globally with his amazing gameplay.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should avoid playing the game. The stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329 and has acquired the following stats:

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has participated in 2755 solo games and holds a win tally of 358 matches, converting to a win percentage of 12.99%. He has chalked up 10291 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.29.

The player has also attained 327 first place in 2306 duo matches, securing a win ratio of 14.18%. With 6440 kills, the YouTuber has registered a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Finally, in the squad matches, he has made 8054 appearances and bettered the opposition 1274 times, attaining a win rate of 15.81%. AS Gaming has accumulated 21312 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Ranked stats

He has not contested in a single match this season (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming is yet to play a single ranked game in the current season.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862. The user has the following numbers in the game:

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has 89261 frags in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has remained undefeated in 110 of the 1210 solo games, earning him a win ratio of 9.09%. He has attained 3072 frags, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.79.

The Egyptian content creator has also featured in 1758 duo matches and won 307 of them, adding to a win percentage of 17.46%. With 5211 frags in these games, he has retained a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming into the squad matches, Vincenzo has racked up 3928 Booyahs in 23853 encounters, equalling a win rate of 16.46%. He has recorded 89261 kills while averaging 4.48 kills per death.

Ranked stats

He has won four matches (Image via Garena)

The player has only joined 24 ranked squad games in the current season and turned out victorious four times, corresponding to a win percentage of 16.66%. With 82 eliminations, Vincenzo maintains a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Note: Player stats were recorded on 29 June, which are subject to change.

Comparison: AS Gaming vs. Vincenzo

AS Gaming Vincenzo Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 2755 2306 8054 1210 1758 23853 Wins 358 327 1274 110 307 3928 Win rate 12.99% 14.18% 15.81% 9.09% 17.46% 16.46% Kills 10291 6440 21312 3072 5211 89261 K/D ratio 4.29 3.25 3.14 2.79 3.59 4.48

AS Gaming has the upper hand over Vincenzo in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime solo games. However, it is the opposite in duo and squad matches, as Vincenzo boasts a better kill-to-death ratio and win percentage.

The stats of the ranked games cannot be evaluated since Vincenzo has only featured in the squad matches. In contrast, AS Gaming has not yet competed in any of the three modes.

