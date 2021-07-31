B2K's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord server link, and more

Born2Kill, or B2K, is a popular YouTube channel where players may discover fascinating content related to Free Fire. Moez and Walid, two brothers, operate the channel. They play in the Middle East server and have amassed a large following for their gameplay.

The channel has gained 200K subscribers and more than 13 million views in the last 30 days.

B2K's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047. B2K's stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

B2K has appeared in 9093 squad games and finished first on 1599 occasions, amounting to a win rate of around 17.58 %. He has 52486 frags resulting in a K/D ratio of 7.

The streamer has 503 Booyahs in 3092 duo encounters, retaining a 16.26% win rate. With 14518 kills, he earned a kill-to-death ratio of 5.61.

The content creator has played 1409 solo games and is unbeaten in 173 of these, posting a 12.27% win rate. He has a K/D ratio of 3.76 and eliminated 4650 foes.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber had six victories in 16 squad matches this season, leading in a win percentage of 37.5%. He has 160 kills and a K/D ratio of 16 in these games.

He has appeared in 21 duo matches and won four of them, translating to a win percentage of 19.04 %. The internet star has 161 kills, which corresponds to a K/D ratio of 9.47.

Note: B2K’s stats used in the article have been recorded while writing it. These will change as he plays further matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income

B2K's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Born2Kill's monthly income from his primary YouTube channel is approximately $3.4K to $53.8K. The estimations of his yearly earnings are between $40.3K and $645.3K.

YouTube channel

The Born2Kill YouTube channel was started back in May 2019 by Moez and Walid. It has grown considerably in this time frame.

The channel now has more than 7.81 million subscribers, and the views counter reading 494 million. They run three other channels: B2K, B2K Highlights, and B2K Shorts.

Discord link

B2K's Discord server has more than 14K members (Image via Discord)

This link will redirect readers to B2K's official Discord server.

