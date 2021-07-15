Badge 99 Free Fire ID, Real name, Stats, Monthly income, Discord link, and more

In the past few years, Badge 99 has become one of the most popular Free Fire content creators on Google's video-sharing platform. For those that aren't aware, this renowned figure hails from Uttarakhand, India.

Fans will be able to find videos spanning a variety of topics, including tips and tricks, pranks, and gameplay. There are about 6.86 million subscribers and 740 million views on his YouTube channel.

Badge 99’s real name and Free Fire ID

The real name of Badge 99 is Bharath. His Free Fire ID is 317768081 and his stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has 8,577 squad games to his name and has outperformed his enemies in 1,494, translating to a win rate of 17.41%. At a K/D ratio of 3.30, he has killed 23,382 foes.

Meanwhile, he has 187 victories in the 2,007 duo matches he has played throughout all the seasons, which equals a win percentage of 9.31%. He has secured 4,350 frags in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.39.

With 84 wins from 1,145 solo games, the YouTuber has a win ratio of 7.33%. So far, he has killed 2,822 people with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Ranked stats

In the current season, Badge 99 has engaged in 51 squad games and has 17 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 33.33%. Collecting 286 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 8.41.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Badge 99’s monthly income

Earnings of Badge 99 (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates on Social Blade, Badge 99’s monthly and yearly income from his YouTube channel is in the range of $23K - $368.1K and $276.1K - $4.4 million, respectively.

Discord link

Discord server

This link can be used to join the Badge 99 Discord server.

YouTube channel

There are currently 337 videos on the YouTube channel of Badge 99. In the previous 30 days, the content creator has attracted 620,000 subscribers and 92.03 million views. Visit Badge 99's channel by tapping here.

