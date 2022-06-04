Badge 99's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Bharat, the man behind the immensely successful Badge99 YouTube channel, is one of India's most popular and fastest-rising Free Fire content creators on the Google-owned platform. His YouTube channel has amassed 8.91 million subscribers, which continues to rise every month.

At present, he also runs a second YouTube channel, Badge99 Live, where he has crossed the 1.53 million subscriber count. The player generally uploads clips of his gameplay and challenges accompanied by his commentary.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They may play the MAX version as it is not among the banned applications.

What is Badge99's Free Fire MAX ID?

Badge99's Free Fire MAX ID is 317768081. He has accomplished Silver 1 in BR and CS Ranked modes. In the meantime, he has maintained the following numbers in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

He has chalked up 24711 frags (Image via Garena)

Badge99 has featured in 1151 solo matches and managed to aggregate 84 wins, which sums up a win percentage of 7.29%. With 2848 kills combined, he has bagged himself a K/D ratio of 2.67.

He has also been engaged in 2010 duo games and got the better of the opposition 187 times, which roughly equals a win ratio of 9.30%. The Indian star has registered 4350 frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Bharat has notched 1532 Booyahs in 8904 squad games, equating to a 17.20% win rate. He has taken down 24711 opponents, retaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.35.

Ranked stats

He has three kills in a single solo match (Image via Garena)

The streamer has played only one ranked squad game, amassing three frags while retaining a K/D ratio of 3.

The player has not yet competed in other ranked matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 27.

CS Career

Badge 99 has a KDA of 2.29 (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has made 2156 appearances in Clash Squad matches, chalking up 1335 wins and yielding a win ratio of 61.92%. While recording 11396 kills on the profile, he has maintained a KDA of 2.29 with an average damage per match of 2400.

Note: Badge99's stats were recorded on 4 June 2022 and are subject to change as he appears in more Free Fire MAX games.

Monthly income

The YouTuber's earnings (Image via Garena)

Social Blade estimates Badge99 to earn between $2.6K and $41.2K every month through his primary YouTube channel. In addition, the estimated annual numbers range between $30.9K and $494.5K.

YouTube channel

Bharat has been uploading Free Fire content to his channel for more than three years and has become a household name in the game's community. He achieved his first million subscribers back in 2021 and this total increased by eight times by the end of the particular year.

The gamer has under 500 videos on the channel, accumulating 1.131 billion views. Even in the last 30 days, the Indian star has acquired 40k subscribers while raking in 10.301 million views.

