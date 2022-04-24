Best Android apps for earning Free Fire MAX diamonds in India

Gold and diamonds are the two primary in-game currencies in Free Fire MAX. Players frequently require the latter to get most of the game's exclusive items, such as cosmetics, the Elite Pass, and other benefits.

However, one big hurdle that has emerged is that diamonds do not come free of charge and a cost involved with them. Those unable to spend actual money are placed in a difficult situation since they desire to own unique items.

Consequently, non-spending gamers start the hunt for methods that can give them free diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Three great Android apps to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds (India)

Obtaining diamonds in Free Fire MAX isn't an easy task and would take considerable effort from players. These are some apps that can help them:

3) SB Answer – Surveys that Pay

This app is an excellent option for users if they want to get the in-game currency (Image via Swagbucks)

SB Answer is a mobile app of the GPT website, Swagbucks, and it has over one million downloads on the Google Play Store. After downloading, individuals must complete surveys and earn points named 'SB.'

Upon gathering enough points, they can proceed to exchange them for the available items, which generally include things like gift cards and more. Afterward, gamers can use the collected rewards to buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

2) Booyah!

BOOYAH! is another good app for Indian users to get free rewards (Image via Play Store)

Garena's Booyah! is another good option for individuals seeking ways to earn free diamonds for Free Fire MAX. The developers integrate tons of unique and special events into it, and participating in them could result in gamers earning rewards such as gift cards and diamonds.

They will also be able to receive exclusive cosmetics and more even if they do not receive diamonds. Nonetheless, players will be required to link their in-game accounts to this application.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is ranked first and is undoubtedly the most effective method for non-spending gamers to earn the in-game currency. Many users worldwide extensively use the app, and it rewards Play Credits after participants complete simple surveys that are made available.

At a later point, they can use the credits accumulated to buy diamonds in the battle royale title.

Apart from the methods stated above, players can also participate in giveaways, custom rooms, and try out redeem codes.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer