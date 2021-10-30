Best Free Fire character combinations to push rank with Chrono

Chrono, Cristiano Ronaldo's in-game persona, is a frequently utilized character in Free Fire. He retains considerable utility despite several nerfs, and many esports athletes and players like to use him.

Chrono's Time Turner ability causes a force field to be generated, protecting users from 600 damage. The rate of movement is increased by 10% upon activation, and these two effects will run for 5 seconds. There is a 220-second cooldown after its conclusion.

Disclaimer: To provide players with the most alternatives possible, no character has been repeated. Furthermore, the abilities listed below are at the highest possible level for each of the characters in the game.

Most potent character combinations with Chrono in Garena Free Fire

3) Chrono + D-bee + Dasha + Hayato

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Dasha: Partying On

Hayato: Bushido

Bullet Beats comes into action when users shoot while moving, increasing their accuracy and movement speed by 35% and 15%.

Dasha and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

In character combinations, Dasha's skill is beneficial since it has a range of effects. It leads to a 10% reduction in the recoil buildup and maximum recoil while also lowering damage taken from falls and recovery from falls by 50% and 80%, respectively.

Hayato and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is the last component of this combination, and Bushido increases the armor penetration of players by 10% for every 10% drop in their maximum health.

2) Chrono + Kla + Antonio + Moco

Kla and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Moco: Hacker's Eye

In close-range encounters, Kla's skill, Muay Thai, is perfect. It increases fist damage by 400 percent, helping players knock down their opponents swiftly.

Antonio and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio's Gangster's Spirit gives 35 health at the start of every round, so it is a perfect fit for the Clash Squad game mode as users start at 235 HP.

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Foes are marked for a total of five seconds after being hit as a result of Moco's Hacker's Eye. Details of the location will also be provided to the teammates.

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Jota and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Luqueta: Hat Trick

While equipped with the Sustained Raids ability, players will receive health if they hit their opponents with firearms. Furthermore, if they manage to knock them out, they will gain 20% of HP.

Jai and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

When an adversary is knocked out, Jai's ability instantly refills the gun's magazine by 45 percent. However, it only applies to AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG weapons.

Luqueta and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

When players achieve a kill while using Luqueta, their maximum health increases by 25, up to 50, so notching two frags will get their maximum HP up to 250.

