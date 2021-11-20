Best Free Fire general settings for smooth and lag-free gameplay

Over time, Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in the community. The title boasts of millions of active gamers and is consistent when it comes to new content updates.

The popularity of Free Fire is mostly due to its low file size and system requirements. However, despite having a storage requirement of around 750 MB, the game at times experiences frame drops and lag issues.

Since BR gaming depends on the seamless stream of the game, encountering these issues becomes a hindrance for gamers. There are a few methods for Free Fire fans to get over these issues and enjoy smooth and lag-free gameplay.

Free Fire: Resolving issues in-game for smooth gameplay

Display settings

Free Fire allows gamers to select their preferred display settings. Since low-end Android devices are not capable of handling high-end display outputs, this often causes the gameplay to lag and becomes an issue for them.

Users should always tweak the display settings to get a smoother rendition of the game. Changing the graphics settings and the high FPS settings will seal the deal and make it better for them.

It is advisable that gamers set the graphics to smooth and the high FPS to normal to get a good gaming experience.

Tweak sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings can be adjusted by users in Free Fire for better results. Changing these settings does not fix lag in-game, but it helps get better gaming output.

Gamers can adjust the Free Fire sensitivity settings as the following:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95-100

2X Scope: 84-89

4X Scope: 70-75

Sniper Scope: 57-62

Free Look: 75-80

This is a sample sensitivity setting and will certainly differ with each player. Therefore, they are advised to enter the Training Mode to check out the settings and make minor adjustments here and there.

Apart from the above-mentioned methods, users can make other tweaks to reduce lags and get smooth gameplay. However, these changes are to be made outside the game.

The device should not have any applications running in the background. Such apps running in the background eat up RAM and prevent the game from running smoothly.

The network connection should be stable and it is advisable to switch to a WiFi network over a cellular network for better results.

Before entering Free Fire, gamers must also ensure that the cache memory is cleared.

