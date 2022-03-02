Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity for beginners to hit more headshots (March 2022)

One of the best ways to take down opponents in Free Fire MAX is with headshots. Users who have grasped this technique will have an easier time progressing through the game’s tiers, and their performance will increase considerably.

However, hitting headshots isn’t an easy task for everyone, and it takes considerable time and effort. Sensitivity settings are among the most influential factors that can aid users in improving their aim within the game and help them hit more headshots.

Note: Selection of sensitivity settings vary from user to user. The ones stated below represent the writer’s opinion.

Optimal sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX for more headshots

These are the settings that players can try out (Image via Garena)

It is recommended that players set their sensitivity levels to higher levels since this will allow them to adjust their aim on the heads of their opponents in less time. The following are the best ones players can apply in Free Fire MAX:

General: 95 - 100

Red Dot: 90 - 100

2x Scope: 75 - 85

4x Scope: 75 - 85

Sniper Scope: 60 - 65

Free Look: 75 - 80

The ranges mentioned above are not set in stone, and players are free to adjust them to their personal preferences to maximize their overall comfort when using them. They can first go to the training range in the game to try them out.

It is essential to note that sensitivity settings might not be the sole aspect of getting headshots as users will need to practice things like crosshair placement and other elements regularly to improve their overall aim and hit more headshots.

How to set sensitivity within Free Fire MAX

Players can modify their sensitivity in the game by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Users should first boot up Free Fire MAX on their devices. After the game is opened, players must tap on this icon:

First, press here to reach the settings section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The in-game sensitivity settings will show up on their screens. Next, players should tap on the ‘Sensitivity’ tab.

Gamers can then tap here (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they can alter all the required sensitivity in the battle royale title.

It’s advised that players refrain from constantly changing their sensitivity because doing so might affect their aim. To maintain consistency, it is recommended to keep the ones they are comfortable with.

