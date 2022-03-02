5 tips for hitting accurate headshots in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

When engaged in combat in Free Fire MAX, players can easily win the fight with the help of headshots. However, being able to land accurate headshots all the time is no small feat.

It takes a lot of practice and effort to get the shooting angle right before executing the perfect shot. While achieving mastery in headshots is going to take some time, players can start improving their skills by following a few tips.

Tips to improve the ability to land headshots in Free Fire MAX

5) Adjust sensitivity settings

The factory settings for Free Fire MAX are pretty decent. They are set in such a way that new players feel comfortable learning how to control different aspects of the game.

However, with time, these settings will have to be fine-tuned and adjusted to individual settings. These include pan speed, camera rotation, and even the placement of buttons on-screen. In theory, this will make the player more efficient in-game.

4) Practice shooting moving targets

Shooting stationary targets is easy. All that players should do is point and shoot. The real challenge is shooting targets that move around in an unpredictable pattern.

Sadly, there is no shortcut to getting better at this. Players must practice in the training mode to get better at shooting moving targets. A small tip to remember is to aim for the region between the head and upper torso. Even if the shot misses the head, a body shot is guaranteed.

3) Understand how to control recoil

Understanding how to control recoil is essential for all Free Fire MAX players. The lower the recoil, the higher the odds of executing successful headshots. However, controlling recoil is easier said than done.

With each weapon having varying levels of recoil, players will have to memorize their patterns to be effective in combat. An easy alternative to this would be to simply fire in burst shots. Although this is very limiting in nature, it gets the job done.

2) Learn how to pan the camera effectively while being scoped-in

As players slowly shift from hip-fire mode to scoped-in mode, the dynamics of combat begin to evolve drastically. Their peripheral vision is cut short, and their line of sight is limited to opponents in a smaller arc.

This makes engaging opponents on the sidelines difficult. To overcome this problem and land easy headshots, players must practice panning their camera while being scoped in. This will take time to learn but will be worth the effort in the long run.

1) Use the appropriate weapon for the job

Weapons play a vital role in landing headshots in Free Fire MAX. Certain weapons are better for the job as they have higher accuracy than others. Depending on the range of the engagement, players will have to decide which ones to use in combat.

For long-range, the best weapon would be AWM or M14. In mid-range combat situations, UMP is by far the best choice. While in close-range or zero-range, shotguns such as the Spas12 are perfect for the job.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu