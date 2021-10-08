5 tips to improve hipfire accuracy and close-range fights in Free Fire

Unlike other battle royale games, in Free Fire, shooting from the hip or hipfire is the norm. Many players, both casual and professional, use this technique to eliminate opponents.

While this method of getting eliminations is good, there are a few ways to further improve upon it and max out accuracy at close-range fights while shooting in a hipfire stance.

Ways to improve hipfire accuracy and close-range fights in Free Fire

5) Avoid moving while shooting

Although standing in one spot and shooting is not generally a good idea, at times, being stationary for a short period during a firefight can be beneficial. Moving and firing cause the weapon's bloom to increase faster, making it harder to land shots.

To compensate for this, players will need to pause now and then to let the bloom reset. Alternatively, players can also use the Free Fire character known as D-bee to overcome this problem. His passive ability 'Bullet Beats' increases movement speed and accuracy while moving and firing.

4) Fire in short bursts

The objective of any fight is to fire more bullets as quickly as possible to injure the opponent. However, the main issue with this strategy is the fact that continuous fire causes high recoil, and shots miss their target.

Players can tackle this problem by firing in short bursts rather than spraying in the general direction of the enemy. Additionally, switching weapons in the middle of the fight will also help counter this problem.

3) Pick a proper weapon

Close-range fights are complex in Free Fire. Players often charge in and place a gloo wall for protection before engaging. While this can be countered with a well-placed headshot using a sniper, not everyone can do it.

Given the above situation, the best weapon to have during close-range fights would be an SMG. While the Vector is the best weapon for the job, others such as the UMP, MP5, and P90 are good alternatives as well.

2) Deal damage while moving close

One of the key things to remember in a close-range fight in Free Fire is to keep shooting while moving close to the target. Waiting until the last moment to shoot and cause damage may not yield favorable results.

Players need to push and keep applying pressure on the opponent by shooting accurate single shots. Dealing enough damage before getting close will ensure an easy elimination.

1) Use a shotgun and aim for the head

Shotguns are extremely powerful when used at a point-blank range in Free Fire. Skilled players can get a one-tap elimination with a headshot if their aim is accurate.

While bodyshots are also useful in close-range fights, being able to aim for the head will eliminate the target faster and with ease. Mastering the M1887 in-game will be a game-changer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

