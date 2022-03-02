How to get Dynamic Duo M bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

An all-new Faded Wheel has been made available in Free Fire MAX, which holds a myriad of cosmetics, including the Dynamic Duo M Bundle as the grand prize. Users will need to spend a certain number of diamonds to obtain all the products.
They have some influence over the reward pool and the items they can obtain in this luck royale. Due to the certainty of earning the rewards, gamers usually go all out on them.
Simple guide to getting Dynamic Duo M bundle from Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX
Here is a comprehensive overview of the Faded Wheel
Start date and end date
The Faded Wheel, featuring the Dynamic Duo M bundle, launched today, i.e., 2 March, in Free Fire MAX. Gamers can access the Luck Royale to acquire the rewards until 8 March.
Rewards and cost
In line with every Faded Wheel, this one also features a total of ten items, including the grand prize. However, users cannot obtain all of these and will have to remove two undesired items. The entire prize pool is as follows:
- Superstar Loot Box
- Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date - 31 March 2022)
- Gang Deputy (Bottom)
- Superstar Surfboard
- Gang Deputy (Top)
- Bumblebee Loot Crate
- 1x Cube Fragment
- Superstar Parachute
After removing two items from the prize pool, players can pay for the spins in diamonds to draw a random reward. Once they have won a reward, it cannot be repeated, increasing the likelihood of winning the grand prize of the bundle.
The cost of making the spins are as follows:
- 1st spin: 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin: 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin: 39 diamonds
- 4th spin: 69 diamonds
- 5th spin: 99 diamonds
- 6th spin: 149 diamonds
- 7th spin: 199 diamonds
- 8th spin: 499 diamonds
Steps to get the rewards
Readers can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the given option.
Step 2: Next, select the Faded Wheel option and remove the two items.
Step 3: Finally, make the desired number of spins to acquire the rewards.
Conclusion
Gamers are regularly on the lookout for new Free Fire bundles, and many are willing to spend hundreds of diamonds to get them. On the other hand, this Faded Wheel provides an outfit with seven more items for 1082 diamonds, which is an excellent price.
Those with sufficient diamonds and fond of this outfit can participate in this Luck Royale. Individuals with limited in-game currency can also try their luck because the first few spins require relatively fewer diamonds.