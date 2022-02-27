×
How to get MAC10 Frozen Platinum skin in Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale

MAC10 Frozen Platinum Weapon Royale is now available (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 27, 2022 11:07 AM IST
Feature

Gun skins are one of several items in Free Fire MAX that provide a competitive advantage to users. These boast additional attributes that improve a few aspects of the firearm while sacrificing another. Hence, gamers are always on the hunt for attractive and lethal gun skins.

Gamers can generally acquire it by opening gun crates available in the store and events. Another alternative available with the game is through Weapon Royale, which refreshes every few weeks. However, this is a relatively expensive endeavor.

MAC10 – Frozen Platinum added to New Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale

The new Weapon Royale started today, and gamers can access it to earn rewards for the next 26 days. They can use up to 40 diamonds to make a single spin to draw the rewards, while a pack of 10+1 spins will require 400 diamonds.

Gamers may utilize Weapon Royale Vouchers instead of diamonds if they have any. These vouchers are rewards in the event and can sometimes be purchased at a discounted price.

Users will receive one of the following items from the prize pool:

The prize pool (Image via Garena)
  • MAC10 – Frozen Platinum
  • SKS – Urban Rager
  • SPAS12 – Urban Rager
  • AK47 – Urban Rager
  • FAMAS – Imperial Rome
  • Kar98k – Imperial Rome
  • MP5 – Imperial Rome
  • AK – Imperial Rome
  • Bumblebee: Sting
  • Bumblebee: Swarm
  • Bumblebee: Rattle
  • Bumblee
  • Pharaoh’s Wings
  • Pharoah’s Eyes
  • Pharaoh’s Rage
  • Pharaoh’s Eye
  • MAC10 – Frozen Platinum (24 Hours)
  • 10 different playcards
  • 5 different loadout items
  • 50% EXP Card
  • 50% Gold Card
  • Pet Food

Players are not guaranteed a particular item or reward within a specified number of attempts. Some may obtain the skin by making spins worth a few hundred diamonds, while others may not get it even after spending thousands of diamonds. As a result, gamers who do not have loads of spare diamonds should avoid it.

How to access Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX and earn rewards

Step 1: Sign in to your account in Free Fire MAX and open the Luck Royale section by clicking on the option present on the left side of the screen.

Make the spins (Image via Garena)
Make the spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Weapon Royale tab and select the desired spin pack.

Users can wait for a 50% discount on the Weapon Royale to reduce the overall cost.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
