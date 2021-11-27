Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity for beginners to secure easy headshots

Securing headshots in a match of Garena Free Fire MAX is among the toughest tasks. It demands skill to handle a firearm and high accuracy from the players. Hence, players often practice hard in Batou Training Island for the same using certain guns and scopes.

Using ADS (Aim Down Sights) is pretty helpful at spotting distant enemies and shooting at them with accuracy. However, many beginners find it hard to swipe and adjust with their scopes open. Hence, they need to adjust their sensitivity before heading to the practice grounds.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Ideal sensitivity to assist in securing easy headshots

The ideal sensitivity settings should aid the quick movement while players secure headshots with accuracy (Image via Free Fire MAX)

In Free Fire MAX, users can tweak six sensitivities that dominate the general movement and scope adjustment. Therefore, they should customize each one of them to suit their in-game controls.

Users should follow the steps given below to optimize the sensitivity settings in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Tap on the Settings icon in the top-right corner after launching the Free Fire MAX app.

Step 2: Have a look at the default adjustments by selecting the sensitivity menu in the settings.

Step 3: The six sensitivity settings can be tweaked as follows:

General: 96-100

Red Dot: 93-97

2x Scope: 82-86

4x Scope: 56-60

Sniper Scope: 47-51

Free Look: 75-79

As already mentioned, all sensitivities dominate different kinds of movement in Free Fire MAX. Players can optimize "General" to assist with all kinds of character movements, while aim adjustments can be made easier by tweaking "Red Dot" to "Sniper Scope" in decreasing order. However, users can adjust free Look Sensitivity as per their comfort.

The adjustment of HUD layout is crucial for better control (Image via Free Fire MAX)

After making the required adjustments, players should head to the Batou Training Island to practice their aims. The key is to get comfortable with the controls, which players can get after adjusting their HUD layouts. They can also play classic matches to get real-game experience.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha