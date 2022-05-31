Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for 3 GB RAM (2022)

Since its launch in late September, Garena Free Fire MAX has registered an overwhelming growth in the user base. The number of Free Fire's MAX variants have also outperformed several other mobile games as Garena has targeted a 2 GB and 3 GB RAM user base.

The MAX variant emerged as an option with better quality graphics for the Free Fire users. At the same time, Garena kept all the in-game features of their original BR shooter in Free Fire MAX, which helped enhance and maintain the active user base on the new title.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Ideal sensitivity to use on 3 GB RAM smartphones (2022)

Developers have decreased the file size of the MAX variant via the OB34 update (Image via Garena)

Initially, the size of Free Fire MAX was an issue for various gamers as it affected the output and efficiency on specific devices, primarily the lower-end segment. Although the game usually ran efficiently on most 3 GB RAM devices, some users complained about stutters and lagging issues.

Thus, after the OB34 update of Free Fire and the MAX variant, Garena snipped the file size of the APK. They included content like Lone Wolf, Events, Alpine map, and some other collections as a part of resources in the Download Center. Here's what the developers have said about the Reduced file size:

"We recognize that Free Fire Max's HD graphics could cause a major burden to your mobile devices. Therefore, we tweaked a few areas to reduce this version's file size and, without compensating resolution, alleviate the performance drain that your devices might experience while running Free Fire Max. Now you can enjoy smoother graphics that make your gaming experience so much better."

Thus, users who have upgraded their applications to the latest OB34 version can notice increased efficiency. The decrease in file size has also allowed gamers to employ higher-end "Display" settings on the MAX variant. However, issues regarding sensitivity settings will still prevail unless users tweak them manually.

Ideal sensitivity settings for the MAX variant to use on 3 GB smartphones (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity in any shooter game defines the ease of handling characters' movement and good command of the weapons. In close-range scuffles, users require higher sensitivity adjustments, while they should employ lower settings in the battles across longer distances.

Thus, keeping the same requirements in mind, readers can use the following sensitivity settings on 3 GB RAM smartphones:

General: 76 - 80

General sensitivity is usually helpful in controlling the movement of the character.

Red Dot: 91 - 95

2x Scope: 81 - 85

Red Dot and 2x Scope are used in closer ranges, so one should keep their sensitivities higher to avoid sluggishness.

4x Scope: 56 - 60

Sniper Scope: 47 - 51

When users take on enemies in long-range fights, they employ 4x and Sniper Scope for assistance. However, there is a chance of instability with higher sensitivity, so one should make relatively lower adjustments.

Free Look: 74 - 79

Free Look, like "General," sensitivity is related to the character's movement and vision on the battlefield. Thus, it should also be kept in a balanced setting.

Once users have made these adjustments in the MAX variant, they can head to the training grounds to practice harder with the new tweaks.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views only.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far