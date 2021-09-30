Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for Android devices

Garena has improved the battle royale experience it offers through Free Fire MAX. The new variant of Free Fire provides better graphics and animations than the original one that made the gaming experience quite immersive.

However, Free Fire MAX has a lot of similarities with its compressed version, and one of them is the sensitivity issue. Beginners face the same problem while playing a match when their movement becomes sluggish.

The only way to ease down this difficulty is by customizing the sensitivity settings.

Sensitivity in Free Fire Max: Which are the best settings for Android smartphones

Ideal sensitivity settings for Android devices (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Before tweaking the settings, players, especially newbies, should test and understand the movement of scopes, characters, and weapons using the practice arena. They can head directly to the practice mode of the game for the same.

After entering the training mode, players can equip different weapons and attachments like scopes, foregrips, etc. They can use these weapons to test the movement while aiming and hip fire.

If players feel that their swiping on the screen is not responsive, they can enhance their sensitivity and vice versa.

Players can follow these steps for the ideal sensitivity adjustment in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1. Open the Free Fire MAX application and tap on the settings icon given in the top-right corner.

Step 2. In the settings menu, players should spot the sensitivity and click on it.

Step 3. Users can take a look at the default sensitivity and should tweak the settings as follows:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95-100

2x Scope: 80-85

4x Scope: 55-60

Sniper Scope: 45-50

Free Look: 75-80

Players should remember that lesser zooming power means higher sensitivity. Therefore they can adjust each sensitivity setting according to the same rule. General has no zooming power, so gamers should set it the highest in the range of 95-100. They can do the same for Red Dot while adjusting the rest in a decreasing fashion.

Step 4. In the final step, players can use the training mode of Free Fire MAX once again to test the newly customized settings.

Also Read

It will take some time for players to get comfortable with the new adjustments, and hence, they can practice hard on the training grounds for the same.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu