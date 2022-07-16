Best Free Fire MAX settings and sensitivity for headshots in July 2022

Headshots are the most stylish and efficient way to score kills in Garena Free Fire MAX. Users must pull the trigger while aiming accurately for the enemy's head to get a successful headshot.

However, they must spend ample time practicing the execution of headshots in Free Fire or its MAX variant.

Players are required to work on their aim and movement for better results during matches. Apart from training hard, other factors may affect the frequency at which they score kills with headshots.

These factors include frame rate, sensitivity, and HUD, which readers can tweak using the system settings in Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX: What should be optimum system settings for frequent headshots (July 2022)

The ease of scoring more frequent shots on opponents' heads is the responsive and comfortable gaming experience in any FPS. Thus, settings like frame rate, HUD, and sensitivity can be vital to elevate the comfort and responsiveness of the controls during games.

Frame rate

A high frame rate is quite vital (Image via Garena)

A higher frame rate means the title can render more pictures (frames) during matches, making the gameplay smoother. Gamers can set the maximum frame rate using the "Display" settings in-game, and they will have to change the default setting for "High FPS" to high.

Individuals can also use high and ultra settings for "High Resolution" and "Graphics" in Free Fire MAX. However, a higher resolution and frame rate may result in lagging issues on low-end devices, so users should avoid tweaking the default settings.

Controls (HUD layout)

The HUD is essential for any first-person shooter, so in Free Fire MAX, players should pick the layout that suits their playstyle. A two-finger layout is ideal for those with an attacking playstyle and offers brilliant short-range capabilities. However, the two-finger setup doesn't allow gamers to hit headshots frequently.

On the other hand, three-finger and four-finger layouts are superior when it comes to efficiency in aiming capabilities. Both setups allow readers to move the crosshair comfortably while aiming. Moreover, they can improve their movement skills using either of these setups.

However, if gamers are going for a four-finger HUD layout, they may witness difficulty handling the danger at close-range. Thus, a three-finger setup is more balanced if they desire versatility in their approach.

Still, users will have to practice hard with the given HUD layout for better control over movement and aim.

Sensitivity

The ideal sensitivity adjustments to score frequent headshots (Image via Garena)

The ideal sensitivity settings for headshots include a higher adjustment for the closer range, which players can gradually decrease as the zooming power of scopes enhance. Here are the suitable adjustments to score frequent headshots:

General: 96-100 Red Dot: 92-96 2x Scope: 84-88 4x Scope: 57-61 Sniper Scope: 49-53 Free Look: 77-81

Once gamers set the sensitivity, they can spend some time in the practice range to get used to new settings.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

