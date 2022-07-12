Best Free Fire MAX headshot sensitivity settings for low-end devices (2022)

Free Fire MAX has been one of the most popular mobile games, especially in India, after its original eponymous variant was handed a ban in February 2022. The MAX variant is essentially the same game as Free Fire if players consider the gameplay and in-game content.

Thus, the in-game controls offer similar customizations, which one can employ to get assistance while performing different actions with characters. The sensitivity settings are one such aspect of the game that allows users to better their aim and movement relatively efficiently.

In the following section, readers can learn more about Garena Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings and their applications regarding headshots.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The ideal settings for sensitivity to score headshots on low-end devices (2022)

Sensitivity in the context of Free Fire and its MAX variant is the factor that influences the responsiveness of the screen while swiping, sliding, or just tapping. Thus, users must tweak sensitivity in their system settings to get optimum performance, especially on low-end devices.

Thus, at ideal sensitivity in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX, users can adjust their aim efficiently and quickly while effectively handling the recoil patterns. Users can copy the following sensitivity adjustments in the game for their low-end devices (2 -3 GM RAM smartphones):

General: 95 - 99

Red Dot: 92 - 96

2x Scope: 82 - 86

4x Scope: 61 - 65

Sniper Scope: 53 - 57

Free Look: 76 - 80

Players don't usually use the scope in close-range scuffles. In such cases, recoil patterns are not as influential over aiming. One will have to maintain the accuracy of their shots in close-range. However, as the distance increases, the recoil starts affecting the frequency of headshots.

Thus, if users are not employing any scope and are trying to execute frequent headshots, they should have a higher "General" sensitivity on their low-end smartphones. This will enable users to counter recoil convincingly, provided they have practiced hard with the new settings.

If players use a scope while fighting, they will need to put the sensitivities in a particular range based on the combat's range. 2X and Red Dot attachments are typically used to execute enemies at shorter distances in a Garena Free Fire MAX.

At the same time, players employing sniper rifles or LMGs with scope often indulge in medium or long-range battles in BR mode. Thus, the sensitivity requirement changes for different weapons, ranges and combat situations in Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX.

The 2X and Red Dot sensitivities are kept relatively higher due to the need for quick adjustment of the aim. However, Sniper and 4X scope sensitivities will be effective at a relatively lower setting as players can take time to adjust the crosshairs and control the recoil patterns easily.

An important note that players should remember is that these sensitivity settings are only helpful if they have trained hard at mastering their control over aim. Otherwise, they will not be able to hit headshots frequently, despite using ideal sensitivity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's individual opinions.

