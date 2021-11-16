Best Free Fire redeem code rewards released for India server in 2021

Because a considerable number of items in Free Fire require diamonds, players are compelled to use alternate methods to obtain them. For those interested in receiving free rewards, it is recommended to look into redeem codes, arguably the most effective technique available, alongside events.

They are issued periodically by developers as users are always searching for new ones. Several unique codes for the Indian server have been released throughout the current year.

Best redeem code for Free Fire Indian server with rewards

Here is the list of the top five codes that were released in the ongoing year for the Indian Free Fire server:

5) FFCO8BS5JW2D - Shake It Up Emote and 20x Green Balloon Token

4) ESX24ADSGM4K - Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher (Free Fire Bangladesh released this code before the existence of its dedicated server.)

3) SARG886AV5GR - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

2) X99TK56XDJ4X - Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

1) FFICJGW9NKYT - Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token.

Note: As these were released earlier this year, they might have expired, and users will face an error on their screen if they try to use them.

Step-by-step guide on the Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: The Rewards Redemption Site has to be visited, the official website for redeeming codes. Users can use the link below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Any of these options can be used by the players for redemption (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Following that, gamers should log in; they must complete the process using one of the platforms available.

Step 3: Then, the required code can be entered in the text field. Finally, users can select the "Confirm" option to complete the process.

Gamers can go ahead and complete the redemption process by clicking "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They can now launch Free Fire on their devices and claim their rewards via the in-game mail section.

Edited by Srijan Sen