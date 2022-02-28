Best Free Fire redeem code rewards released in India server on MAX version

Using Free Fire MAX redeem codes is the easiest means for gamers to acquire exclusive items for free. However, unlike events, these are only generally released on special occasions and aren’t made available frequently.

Additionally, the redeem codes released by the developers have server restrictions, i.e., users can only use them on a particular server. Since the release of Free Fire MAX, a few codes for the Indian server have been made available, providing players with excellent rewards.

Note: The article represents the writer’s opinion and only considers the codes released after the official launch of Free Fire MAX in September 2021.

These Indian server Free Fire MAX redeem code rewards are excellent

Here are a few of the best redeem codes, alongside their rewards:

1) FFAC2YXE6RF2

Items available via the Brave Cystal (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Rare Crystal, Brave Crystal, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

This code was made available by Garena after the conclusion of the FFAC (Free Fire Asia Championship). The vouchers enabled users to have a try at the respective Luck Royales. Meanwhile, they were able to claim any one of these items using two different crystals:

Brave: Kapella, Alvaro, Hunter in the Sky, Speedster Bunny

Rare: Ak47 – Pumpkin Flames, Gloo Wall – Hysteria, Chicken Emote, 3000x Universal Fragments

2) FFICJGW9NKYT

Gold Token could have been used to get this gun skin (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token

The developers released this particular redeem code for the Indian community after the FFIC Finals. The rewards provided were fantastic, and apart from the vehicle skin, gun skin, and room card, players were also able to claim one of these items through the FFIC Gold Token:

One-Finger Pushup

Skyler

Beaston

M4A1 - FFCS

3) X99TK56XDJ4X

Two of the rewards of the code (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, and Black Rose Rocker Bundle

The third redeem code on this list was provided to gamers after crossing the viewership milestone for the Kill Chori music video during the Diwali celebrations. Individuals were able to acquire a costume bundle, gun skin, and vouchers for free when the code was active.

Apart from these, a few other codes have also been released in 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer