Best Free Fire sensitivity for headshots and close-range fights on Android devices

Garena Free Fire is one of the best options for players who love survival battle royale games. The title offers an action-packed BR experience for players along with high-quality graphics. Players can equip weapons ranging from shotguns to assault rifles to take on their opponents and win the ultimate Boyyah title.

Players can improve their gunpower with a good set of sensitivities. The settings menu offers players options to make changes to their sensitivity settings for different scopes and movements. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for headshots and close-range fights on Android devices in the Free Fire game.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for close-range fights and headshots

Free Fire is the most recommended game for players with low-end devices. The game can run smoothly even on a smartphone with low specifications like 2 GB RAM and more. Most of the players play the game on Android devices. Hence good sensitivity settings play a major role for them to get more kills.

In Free Fire, the size of the maps is much smaller compared to other battle royale titles like BGMI and COD Mobile. The smaller maps engage players in gunfights in close domains. Players with good close-range skills and game sense can easily wipe out enemy players.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for more headshots in close-range battles:

Best Free Fire sensitivity for close-range fights headshots

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2x Scope: 70

4x Scope: 60

Sniper Scope: 50

Free Look: 58

Players can copy these sensitivity settings and apply them in the game. However, players are also advised to make some small tweaks to these sensitivities based on other devices. Players can head to the training grounds to master new sensitivity settings for different weapons. To apply these changes, players can follow this guide on how to change the sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

1) Open the Free Fire game and head to the settings menu.

2) In the settings menu, look for the option called Sensitivity.

3) Tap on it, and you will see various sensitivity settings like 2x scope, red dot, and more.

4) Tap on the reset button and apply the new sensitivity settings.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's personal views.

