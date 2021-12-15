Best Free Fire sensitivity for headshots and close range fights (December 2021)

With the beginning of each new season, the race to the top echelons in Free Fire begins over, making the game very competitive. The majority of players believe that getting the sensitivity settings right is one of the most critical factors in increasing their performance in the game, thereby helping them reach higher tiers.

On the other hand, some players are inclined to change their sensitivity settings regularly, which often results in a slump in their gameplay as they attempt to acclimatize to the new settings. The settings below will help users comfortably engage in close-range fights and hit more headshots.

Best Free Fire sensitivity for headshot and close-range fights

Here are the settings (Image via Free Fire)

The general opinion among Free Fire players is that using high-sensitivity settings is preferable. This is generally correct because it allows users to hit drag headshots with greater ease. Players can drag their crosshairs upwards while firing, enabling them to land more headshots due to the aim assist.

Here are the sensitivity settings:

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 85 – 95

2x Scope: 75 – 85

4x Scope: 75 – 85

Sniper Scope: 60 – 70

Free Look: 50

The free look option can be set at default since these do not impact while shooting.

How to practice headshots and close-range fights

There is nothing better than heading over to the training island to improve their mechanical skills. First, users can practice the drag shots in the target range and the dummy, especially while using the SMGs and shotguns.

However, there is nothing better than heading to the combat range to get close-range skill. There are guns of enemies where users can fight out in close range, thus improving the overall performance.

Steps to change the sensitivity

For players who do not know about the steps to change their sensitivity settings, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the gear icon in the top right corner.

Press on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Select the sensitivity tab and make the desired alterations next.

Note: These settings above are based on the writer’s preference and just a recommended range. Players can easily surpass them if they wish to.

Edited by Srijan Sen