Best Free Fire sensitivity for low-end Android phones (May 2022)

The initial motive behind Garena Free Fire's launch was to cater to low-end smartphone users. Over time, it became an able competitor to PUBG Mobile by providing a low-end alternative to fans of shooter games with an intense battlefield experience that required minimal resources.

After almost five years, Free Fire has seen a monumental success globally. It is among a few games to have over a billion installs on the Play Store. Thus, the popularity of Garena's BR shooter is quite unparalleled, and consequently, players have also seen improvements in the game.

Compared to the 2017 version of Free Fire, the game has better graphic optimization, gun mechanics, and game physics. The consistent updates have made the game more customizable. Players can tweak various settings, including sensitivity, which helps in enhancing the gameplay experience.

Free Fire sensitivity settings that suit low-end smartphones

Sensitivity in the game is one of the crucial aspects that players, especially beginners, should not overlook. Adjusting the sensitivity according to one's comfort can do wonders, especially in controlling a weapon during a match. Furthermore, players can command their characters in a better way.

One can provide stability to their guns by handling the recoil, further influencing accuracy. Practicing harder in matches and the training mode with an adjusted sensitivity allows users to understand the different recoil patterns, enhancing aim accuracy for different categories of weaponry.

Ideal sensitivity adjustments for comfortable controls in the game (Image via Garena)

The ideal settings that players, especially the low-end smartphone users, must use are given as follows:

General: 95 - 99

Players should use a higher setting that will assist them in having better control of the in-game character's movement.

Red Dot: 92 - 96

92 - 96 2x Scope: 83 - 87

Gamers should also set the sensitivity for the scopes used in close ranges higher to improve the speed of swiping and sliding on the screen while adjusting the aim, and this will help enhance the accuracy.

4x Scope: 55 - 59

55 - 59 Sniper Scope: 49 - 53

4x and Sniper scopes are only helpful in the long or medium range. Thus, the efficiency of the aim matters more than the speed of swiping and sliding to adjust the aim. Therefore, both sensitivities should be kept relatively low.

Free Look: 78 - 82

Unlike other settings, Free Look sensitivity requires less attention as most players use it differently. Some users observe their surroundings carefully and slowly, while others keep it real quick. However, an adjustment between 75 to 84 is suitable for the game.

Grind hard in the practice mode to understand the sensitivity adjustments (Image via Garena)

One should note that they must grind harder in the game even after making the given adjustments. These sensitivity tweaks don't automatically resolve issues with gameplay and skills. Moreover, if players have installed Free Fire MAX, they can make and employ similar adjustments.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in the Indian region as of February 2022. Users from the country can access their ID via the MAX variant.

