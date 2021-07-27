Best Free Fire sensitivity for maximum headshots and accurate aim

Free Fire is one of the top-notch battle royale games across the globe. The game has millions of fans and content creators. It recently crossed over billion-plus downloads on the Google Play Store.

The developers release various updates and events at regular intervals to keep players well engaged. Players with good aim and game sense can prosper in the game and can climb up the leaderboards. In this article, we discussed the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for maximum headshots and accurate aim.

Free Fire sensitivity for maximum headshots and accurate aim

Players can enhance their gameplay by having great aim and accuracy. However, it is quite challenging to get those reflexes and reaction timing if a player lacks a good set of sensitivity settings. With good aim comes better headshot accuracy, which will eventually help players rack up more kills. This way, players can push to higher leagues like Grandmaster while maintaining a good K/D ratio.

Here are three sensitivity settings for the close-range, mid-range, and long-range. Players can choose the best pair of sensitivity settings based on their gameplay. For players who would love to have more gunfights in close vicinity with enemy players, here are the best sensitivity settings:

Free Fire sensitivity for maximum headshots in close-range

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 60

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players in mid-range battles. These sensitivity settings are preferred for weapons like DMRs and assault rifles with heavy single-shot damage.

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 88

AWM Scope: 58

Free Look: 60

Players who love to use sniper rifles and prefer long-range combat can use the sensitivity settings discussed below:

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 75

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 60

Bonus Tip

Players are advised not to expect an improvement by simply copying these sensitivity settings. Rather, they will need to make some small changes to these sensitivity settings to get their perfect sensitivities as per their device performance and hardware. They can visit the training grounds to master the new sensitivity settings.

Note: This article shows the author's personal views. All players should experiment with the game settings to find their comfort zone.

