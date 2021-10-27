Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners to aim precisely

Aiming is an integral part of shooter video games, and Garena Free Fire falls into the same category. Free Fire is a battle royale shooter that demands expertise in movement and precision in aiming.

One can master the tactical aspects like movement by sweating it out on Batou Training Island. However, sometimes beginners feel unstable while aiming, which makes it a tough nut to crack.

Therefore, newbies can try changing their sensitivity and practice according to the new settings in Free Fire to get accurate results while aiming.

How to tweak the sensitivity settings in Free Fire for precision in aiming

Ideal sensitivity

Ideal sensitivity to aim precisely (Image via Free Fire)

There are six sensitivity options in Free Fire that one can optimize, which affects different movements. These can be distinguished into three categories: General, Scope, and Free Look.

General sensitivity dominates the character movement in the game, while the ones for scope attachments control the swiping while aiming. Similarly, Free Look sensitivity is also helpful to have a 360° view of surroundings.

For precise aim, players should focus on scope sensitivities and keep them decreasing with the rise in their zooming power. They can choose the sensitivity from the intervals given below:

Red Dot: 93-97

2X Scope: 82-86

4X Scope: 59-63

Sniper Scope: 48-52

Users can adjust the other sensitivities as follows:

General: 96-100

Free Look: 69-73

Practice hard in practice mode

Practice mode provides excellent assistance in mastering the aim (Image via Free Fire)

After beginners have changed their sensitivity settings, they should head directly to Batou Training Island (training mode). They can choose different gun combinations varying from LMGs to SGs.

Different gun combinations with different attachments should be used to practice (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Newbies can test and practice with these combinations to understand the recoil patterns of the guns. They also need to remember that sensitivity is just a way to provide comfort while aiming, and players will have to practice in Free Fire's training mode and actual games to master the same.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rohit Mishra