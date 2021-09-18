Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners to practice headshots

Headshots are the most satisfying way to finish enemies in a shooter game, and in Garena Free Fire, the experience is no different. However, controls and sensitivity can sometimes hinder movement, making it tough to execute headshot kills.

Hence, all players, especially beginners, should make sure they have an ideal sensitivity adjustment before dropping into a Free Fire match. They can use the game's practice mode to work on headshots and customize their sensitivity.

Free Fire sensitivity: The best settings to practice headshots

Training mode (Image via Free Fire)

Players should open the training mode in Free Fire and pick up their desired weapon. They can then try to execute a headshot on the dummy available in the training range.

Using a weapon without any adjustment will give players knowledge of their controls and comfort with the game. They can then tap the settings icon on the top of the screen beside the map.

Players should adjust the sensitivity in the training mode (Image via Free Fire)

In the settings, they can open their sensitivity adjustments and view the default setup. Gamers can customize their sensitivity as follows:

General: 95-100

Red Dot: 91-96

2X Scope: 78-83

4X Scope: 59-64

Sniper Scope: 46-51

Free Look: 71-76

Users can keep the General and Red Dot sensitivities above 90 to avoid sluggishness during swiping and sliding. They can make an above 75 adjustment for 2X scope as it is used in a close range most of the time.

For the higher scopes like 4X and Sniper, players should keep sensitivity around 60 and 50, respectively, as a larger zooming power implies greater instability with higher sensitivity.

Gamers can tweak Free Look sensitivity as per their comfort in a Free Fire match.

How to practice for headshots in Free Fire?

Gamers should using the training grounds in Free Fire to practice headshots (Image via Total Gaming/YouTube)

After making all the adjustments, players should use the Free Fire's practice mode training grounds to work on their aim and try to land headshots. They can carry different weapons and fight against real enemies at different ranges till they improve.

Apart from weapons, players should use different scopes and equipment to understand recoil patterns with accessories.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

