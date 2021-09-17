Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for hip fire & headshots on Android devices

Garena Free Fire is a small-sized Shooter game that has gained a solid fan base over the years. Despite its small size, Free Fire promises and delivers in terms of providing a Battle Royale experience.

However, there are various aspects of the game that are tough to master. Hip fire is among those difficult things that deserve an ample amount of practice for mastery. Users can also tweak their sensitivity for better results.

This article will discuss the best settings for hip fire and headshots on Android devices.

Free Fire sensitivity: What are the best settings for hip fire and headshots

Ideal sensitivity settings (Image via Free Fire)

Hip fire is a way of shooting through a weapon without using Aiming Down Sight (ADS) in any shooter game. Hence, whenever players avoid using the iron sight of a weapon, they are using hip fire.

Aiming while in a hip fire position is difficult as firing becomes highly inaccurate. Players can reduce issues while using hip fire to execute headshots by improving their movement and aiming.

They can adjust their sensitivity as follows for hip fire and headshots:

General: 100

Free Look: 70-75

For hip fire, only General and Free Look sensitivity matter which players can adjust to 100 and 70-75 for ease of movement and controlling recoil.

If players are using ADS for headshots, they should adjust the scope sensitivities as follows:

Red Dot: 92-97

2X Scope: 79-84

4X Scope: 58-63

Sniper Scope: 47-52

Players need to work on their accuracy by grinding hard in practice mode and real matches to execute headshots with hip fire.

How can players adjust the sensitivity settings?

Gamers should follow the following steps to adjust their sensitivity settings:

Step 1. Players should open the Free Fire app and tap on the settings icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2. They should click on the sensitivity menu to view the default settings.

Step 3. They can adjust the sensitivity settings as mentioned above.

Step 4. In the final step, gamers should use the practice mode to adjust themselves to the new settings.

Gamers may find some discomfort with the newly applied settings. However, with a sufficient amount of grinding, they can adapt to the new settings. These Free Fire settings will consequently provide a tactical edge to the players in a match. In addition, players can further customize their settings during a match.

