Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to increase headshot percentage and K/D ratio

Free Fire is probably one of the most popular battle royale titles in the gaming industry at the moment. The game is immensely successful from a business point of view and caters quite well to battle royale fanatics.

Free Fire's monumental success is credited to the game's ability to run on low-end devices. Due to this factor, several gamers with low to mid-range devices are able to access the game and enjoy it without any constraints.

Even though the system requirements are low, Free Fire offers a wide range of settings that can be customized to fit the needs of players. The sensitivity settings can be changed to improve gameplay and increase headshots and K/D ratio.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots and eliminations

The easiest way to eliminate an enemy in Free Fire is to secure a headshot. Headshots deal more damage to enemies when compared to bodyshots, and players are always on the lookout to land the perfect headshot.

However, landing a headshot is easier said than done. Since it requires utmost precision, gamers often miss the shot and the enemy becomes aware of their presence.

A player's accuracy is something that needs to be improved over time, however, the sensitivity settings can be tweaked to increase the chances of a headshot elimination.

To make the changes, gamers will be required to visit the Settings menu and navigate through to the Sensitivity tab.

Sensitivity settings of Free Fire for better headshots and enhanced K/D Ratio (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The best sensitivity settings to get more headshots and keep a better K/D ratio are given below:

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

Sniper Scope: 50

Free Look: 60

Also Read

It will take some practice to adjust to the new settings in the game. Therefore, players are advised to set some time aside and get used to the enhanced sensitivity settings using the training mode in Free Fire.

Gamers should keep in mind that the touch and response generally differs from device to device. The above mentioned settings are based upon an approximation, and players are advised to make minor adjustments for better results.

Edited by Siddharth Satish