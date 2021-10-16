Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to increase headshots in low-end Android phones

Due to its existing ranked system, Garena Free Fire is highly competitive, and many players strive to reach the title’s highest ranks. A variety of elements influence rank-push, such as aim, recoil control, and more.

To finish their opponents faster at higher tiers, users should possess an instinct for headshots, and they can have more control over their aim with suitable sensitivity.

Because not everyone boasts a good smartphone to play Free Fire, they search for the optimal sensitivity settings that can be used on low-end Android phones. Here are some further details.

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are purely subjective and based only on the writer’s personal preferences.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for low-end devices

These sensitivity settings can be incorporated by players (Image via Free Fire)

Stated below are the sensitivity settings that gamers can incorporate in Garena Free Fire:

General: 90-95

Red Dot: 85-90

2x Scope: 70-80

4x Scope: 70-80

Sniper Scope: 25-30

Free Look: 70-75

These settings aren’t fixed and can be changed by players based on their preferences and layout. Their range is likewise not set in stone, and users can move above or below them.

They should first try these sensitivity settings in the range and adjust them accordingly based on how comfortable they find it. Also, players are advised not to change these settings too frequently.

Furthermore, since the free look does not affect the shooting aspect of the game, the user can leave it as-is or choose any other desired level.

A guide on changing sensitivity settings in Free Fire

To change your sensitivity settings in Garena Free Fire, follow these steps:

You have to head over to the settings tab by clicking on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You can boot up Garena Free Fire and press the “Settings” (gear) icon on the top-right corner of the main lobby.

You can alter the required sensitivity settings in the battle royale title (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, you will find the various settings available in the game on your screen. You can then head over to the “Sensitivity” tab and adjust the required ones.

