Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for low-end Android devices to hit more headshots in ranged fights

Whether it's a close-range fight or long-range combat, headshots are the best way to defeat an enemy in Garena Free Fire. However, the execution of headshots is a skillful job that demands practice.

Apart from grinding hard, different sensitivity settings assist with the ease of movement and recoil control. Sniper and 4X scope sensitivities are helpful for long-range, whereas 2X and Red Dot for medium and short-range, respectively.

It is important to adjust sensitivity on low-end smartphones to increase the output efficiency of Free Fire.

Note: There is no direct connection between sensitivity and skills. Hence, players need to sharpen their skills for better results.

Free Fire sensitivity: What should be the ideal adjustments for headshots in different ranged fights?

Players will have to open the Free Fire application and tap on the settings to browse the sensitivity options. After having a look at their default sensitivity, players can make the following tweaks:

Ideal sensitivity settings

Ideal sensitivity settings for low-end smartphones (Image via Free Fire)

General: 95-100

On a low-end smartphone, the experience sometimes becomes sluggish due to low or medium sensitivity. Hence, players can keep the setting in an interval of 95 and 100.

Red Dot: 93-98

Much like General adjustment, players can keep the Red Dot sensitivity in a similar higher interval to ease the swiping and movement for close-range combat. It is meant for the players who use ADS in close-range scuffles.

2X Scope: 81-86

2X scopes are often used in medium-range fights and should be kept lower than Red Dot. A range of 81 to 86 is best-suited for low-end smartphones.

4X Scope: 61-66

Some players use 4X in long-range while some of them use it in mid-range combats. Hence, the 61 to 66 range is best for 4X Scope sensitivity, which will allow a quicker and stable movement.

Sniper Scope: 46-51

Sniping requires more stability than speed, and therefore users can adjust the sensitivity near 50.

Free Look: 77-82 (Optional)

Once all the sensitivity settings are adjusted, players can directly head to the practice arena and sharpen their headshot skills against real enemies.

