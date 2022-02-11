Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for Luqueta in 2022

The character line-up in Garena Free Fire has turned more diverse over time with the addition of new options. Players can choose at most four character abilities (one active and three passive) to form a perfect combination that assists their gameplay strategy on the battlefield.

Active abilities receive most of the spotlight, and players consider them primary skills; characters like Alok, K, Chrono, and Skyler are some of the prominent examples of the same. However, Garena Free Fire offers some excellent options for passive skills that are vital to any combination.

Garena Free Fire: Luqueta, his skill, level-ups, and ideal sensitivity

Luqueta is a passive ability character (Image via Garena)

Luqueta is among the solid passive ability characters that are somewhat underrated. He can prove to be an ideal addition to a character combination that suits an aggressive playstyle.

The soccer star of Free Fire has a passive ability named "Hat Trick" and was introduced in the game after the OB23 update. Hat Trick allows users to increase their max HP by a certain amount with each kill.

Level-ups for "Hat Trick" (Image via Garena)

Hat Trick has the following level-ups:

Level 1 (HP): 10 Level 2 (HP): 13 Level 3 (HP): 16 Level 4 (HP): 19 Level 5 (HP): 22 Level 6 (HP): 25

Users can maximize the max HP to 50 HP, which means they can reach the highest capability with five shots at the first level, while it will take just two fires for the sixth level.

What should be the ideal sensitivity to use with Luqueta?

The settings for players using Luqueta (Image via Garena)

As previously mentioned, Luqueta supports the aggressive strategy, and therefore one should focus on enhancing their movement skills. Players can also improve their sensitivity for close range for swift swiping.

General: 96-100

Red Dot: 93-97

2x Scope: 81-85

4x Scope: 55-59

Sniper Scope: 47-51

However, sensitivities for 4x and 6x scopes need to lie between 45 and 60. Users should adjust the "Free Look" sensitivity as per their comfort.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul